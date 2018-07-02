हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Proposal to install Laxman statue outside mosque draws flak

The BJP leaders proposal to install statue of lord Laxman outside historical mosque in Lucknow has drawn flak. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
