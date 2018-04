News 100: Rahul Gandhi to observe fast at Rajghat for 'communal harmony'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will sit on a day-long fast on Monday at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, to “promote communal harmony and against caste violence” that erupted on April 2 during the Bharat bandh called by Dalit organisations.Watch the video to know top political news of the morning.