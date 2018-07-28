हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Raj Thackery objects to use loud speakers during Azaan

Raj Thackery objects to use loud speakers during Azaan and ask Muslims to offer Namaz at home.

Jul 28, 2018, 08:12 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan warns PM Modi's government

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close