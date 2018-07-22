हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Rajasthan CM assures strict action will be taken against Alwar mob lynching culprits

A man was beaten to death on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan, now the Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and assured stern action against the perpetrators.

Jul 22, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
