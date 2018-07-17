हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Ramesh Powar named Indian women's cricket team interim coach

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed the interim coach of the national women's cricket team until the BCCI finds a suitable replacement for Tushar Arothe.

Jul 17, 2018, 08:04 AM IST
