News 100: RBI issues new lavender Rs 100 notes

The RBI has issued new banknotes in the Rs 100 denomination. The new denomination has the motif ‘Rani ka Vav’ on the reverse to pay obeisance to the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is lavender. All existing Rs 100 rupee notes will continue to be legal tender.

Jul 20, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
