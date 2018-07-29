हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Robbers loot jewelry worth 8 lakh and cash in Delhi's Vaishali

A loot took place in Delhi's Vaishali area, where robbers looted jewelry worth 8 lakh rupees and cash. Robbery recorded in CCTV.

Jul 29, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
