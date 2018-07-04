हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: RSS worker killed by bike-borne assailants in Firozabad

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was on Tuesday killed by some bike-borne assailants in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. The RSS worker was identified as Sandeep Sharma.

Jul 04, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: BJP President Amit Shah to visit Varanasi today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close