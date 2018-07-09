हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Sambhal man, son buried inside well; one dies

In a tragic incident, a man and his son were buried under a well in Sambhal district. the man lost his life due to lack of oxygen however, his manages to escape out of the well alive.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
