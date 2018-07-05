हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Sambit Patra slams Arvind Kejriwal after Supreme Court's verdict on AAP vs Delhi LG

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Supreme Court's verdict on AAP vs Delhi LG. Sambit Patra has slammed Arvind Kejriwal after Supreme Court's verdict on AAP vs Delhi LG. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 09:16 AM IST
