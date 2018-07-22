हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Sanitary napkins exempted from GST

The government has scrapped a controversial tax on sanitary pads. Sanitary pads were taxed at 12 percent under Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was launched in July 2017.

Jul 22, 2018, 08:46 AM IST
