News 100: SC seeks Centre's reply on green flags ban plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a reply from the Centre on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi seeking a ban on green flags with crescent and star that resembles national flag of Pakistan.

Jul 17, 2018, 07:40 AM IST
