News 100: Second accused arrested for rape of 8-year-old in Mandsaur

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a second person in connection with the abduction and alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl in the state’s Mandsaur city.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
