हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Sensex snaps 2-day losing run, soars 386 points

The rupee recovered significantly against the US dollar on Friday on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Next
Video

Positive News: Injured peacock saved by metro officials in Model Town station

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close