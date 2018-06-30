हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Shivpal Yadav attends Ramgopal Yadav’s birthday celebration

Signalling a rapprochement, Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav celebrated the former's birthday together in Etawah.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
