News 100: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' begins in Madhya Pradesh today

As Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' begins today, he claims to remain in power in Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 07:44 AM IST
