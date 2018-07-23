हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Sonia Gandhi in CWC meeting, says Modi government countdown has begun

Attending a meeting of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia Gandhi has said that reverse countdown of Modi government has begun.

Jul 23, 2018, 07:54 AM IST
