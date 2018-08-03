हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Supreme Court allows Delhi govt to buy 500 low-floor buses

Supreme Court allows Delhi govt to buy 500 low-floor buses. Watch the video to know more. And Delhi govt has also promised to install hydraulic lift for differently abled. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 07:54 AM IST
