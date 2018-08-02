हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Supreme Court restricts use of photos of rape victims, including blurred images

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Supreme Court's decision on rape victims' photos. Supreme Court restricts use of photos of rape victims, including blurred images. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 02, 2018, 16:22 PM IST
