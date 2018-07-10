हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Supreme Court upholds death penalty of 3 rapists in Nirbhaya case

Supreme Court dismissed a bunch of review petitions filed by the convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape case and held that the gangrape and murder fell under the category of rarest of rare case.

Jul 10, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: PM Modi opens world's largest cellphone factory in Noida

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close