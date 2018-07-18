हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Swami Agnivesh assaulted by BJYM workers in Jharkhand's Pakur

Controversial social Activist Swami Agnivesh was assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Pakur district of Jharkhand on Tuesday. He was in Pakur to take part in an event in Littipara of the district.

Jul 18, 2018, 07:30 AM IST
