News 100: Telangana Cabinet decides to dissolve the Assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of his Council of Ministers at noon on Thursday, September 6, 2018, to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and seek fresh elections six months ahead of schedule.

Sep 06, 2018, 15:26 PM IST
Governor accepts Telangana Cabinet resolution to dissolve Assembly

