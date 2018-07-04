हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: The first look of Malala Yousafzai biopic 'Gul Makai' unveiled

The first look of 'Gul Makai'- a Bollywood film on the life of Pakistani social activist Malala Yousafzai is finally released.

Jul 04, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
