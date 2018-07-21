हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Thousands of farmers protest in Delhi against government's inaction on farmer distress

Farmers from across the country protested in Delhi once again, in support of the opposition-backed no confidence motion in Parliament and to protest against the government's inaction on farmer distress.

Jul 21, 2018, 08:26 AM IST
