News 100: Three cows found in a car's dicky in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three cows were found in a car's dicky in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. All of them were rescued but the driver went missing. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 02, 2018, 07:40 AM IST
