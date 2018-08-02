हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Three-year old Munger girl rescued from the 110-feet deep borewell

Three-year old Munger girl has been finally rescued from the 110-feet deep borewell and was taken to the hospital immediately. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 02, 2018, 07:26 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Supreme Court orders to seize all properties of Amrapali Group

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close