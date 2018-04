News 100: Under "Adopt A Heriage Scheme" Damia group adopts Red Fort

The 77-year-old Dalmia Bharat group has created history by adopting the iconic historical monument Red Fort in Delhi. The Dalmia Bharat group won the contract by beating IndiGo Airlines and the GMR group to bag one of the most prestigious contracts under the Indian government's ‘Adopt A Heritage’ scheme.