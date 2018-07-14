हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan starts a cleanliness drive in Bhuvaneshwar

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has started a cleanliness drive in Bhuvaneshwar on Friday where many participated. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 14, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
