हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Upper caste communities call for Bharat Bandh

Hundreds of people from the upper caste communities took to streets across the country, particularly in north India, to protest against the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sep 06, 2018, 15:28 PM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Telangana Cabinet decides to dissolve the Assembly

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close