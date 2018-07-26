हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir to come together again - for Delhi cricket

Having won many a battle for India on the cricket field, the hit opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will now be padding up together off the field after being named in the newly formed Cricket Committee of Delhi Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

Jul 26, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
