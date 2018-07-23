हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: WB Chief Minister, saysBJP trying to create atmosphere of ‘Talibani Hinduism’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of trying to create an “atmosphere of Talibani Hinduism and Talibani communalism” in the country.

Jul 23, 2018, 07:58 AM IST
