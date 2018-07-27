हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: West Bengal Assembly clears path to rename state to 'Bangla'

The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla'. The state will now have to wait for a nod from the Union home ministry for the resolution's final approval.

Jul 27, 2018, 09:58 AM IST
News 100: India wants to work with BRICS nations on Fourth Industrial Revolution, says PM Modi

