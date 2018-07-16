हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Youth threatens to throw acid on two sisters in Meerut; girls stop going to school

After a youth a has threatened to throw acid on two sisters in Meerut they have stopped going to schools. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 07:36 AM IST
