News 50: China tried to make multiple intrusion attempts in the Ladakh region in March: ITBP Report

China tried to make multiple intrusion attempts in the Ladakh region in the month of March, according to reports. The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has submitted a report to the Home Ministry on China’s intrusion attempts. According to the report, the Chinese intruded into the Indian territory in the Ladakh region.