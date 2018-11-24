हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 50: Kartarpur corridor will act as bridge between people of India, Pakistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the proposed Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan will act as a bridge between the two nations. The Prime Minister was speaking at a function on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti organised by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Nov 24, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
