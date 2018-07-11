हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 50: PM Modi to address farmers' rally, Rahul Gandhi to meet Muslim intellectuals

PM Modi will address a rally of farmers in Punjab today. Meanwhile Congress President will meet Muslim intellectuals today to discuss issues in the wake of forthcoming 2019 lok sabha polls.

Jul 11, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
