हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News 50: Watch top 50 news of the day
This segment of Zee News brings to you top 50 news of the day. Watch this clip to know more.
Aug 14, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Next
Video
Morning Breaking: Pune ranked best city in India on ease of living index
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
What really is Rafale deal: Congress releases a teaser to renew attack on Narendra Modi gov...
India
JNU student Umar Khalid shot at in Delhi, escapes unhurt
India
BJP pushes for elections in 11 states to coincide with Lok Sabha polls
India
BJP to lose MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to Congress in next assembly polls: Survey
India
Is China printing Indian currency notes?
Economy
Gajanand Sharma, imprisoned in Lahore for 36 years, comes home to freedom
India
World
Why are aircraft worth Rs 25,000 crore lying idle? Pilots' association questions '...
India
Pune ranked best in Ease of Living Index, major metros not in top-10
India
Indian Railways changes departure/arrival timing of 301 trains from August 15
India
I was not born with you, but I will kill for you: Indian Army's motivational message
India