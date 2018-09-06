हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News 50: Watch top 50 news of the day
This segment of Zee News brings to you top 50 news of the day. Watch this clip to know more.
Sep 06, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Next
Video
Bharat Bandh: Private schools, markets to remain closed in protest against SC/ST act
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Pakistan could become world's 5th largest nuclear weapons state: Report
World
Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act amendment: Section 144 imposed across MP, protests intensify...
Madhya Pradesh
Watch: Asian Games bronze medallist Divya Kakran lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India
If Pakistan stops terrorism, we will also 'be like Neeraj Chopra': Army Chief Bipi...
India
Congress says will jail all beneficiaries, middlemen of 'Rafale scam' if voted to...
India
PM Narendra Modi tops survey on Mahatma Gandhi's 18-point agenda
India
Live updates: SC reads down Section 377, says homosexuality not a crime
India
Sonali Bendre shares video of her new look, thanks Priyanka Chopra in an emotional post
People
An island country of 12,000 stands up to China, demands apology for envoy's 'bully...
World
Boat carrying 45 passengers capsizes in Assam, at least two dead
Assam
India