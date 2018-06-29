हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Amarnath Yatra halted due To rain

Heavy rainfall today delayed commencement of annual Amarnath Yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: 5 Dead As Gunman Opens Fire In Maryland

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close