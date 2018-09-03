हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Anti-quota stir gathering storm in MadhyaPradesh

In the run-up to the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, a section of upper caste youths have intensified its protest against the recent constitutional amendment in the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the northern part of Madhya Pradesh.

Sep 03, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Next
Video

News100: Stage set for Janmashtami celebration in India, festivities grip devotees

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close