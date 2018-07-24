हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: Bihar police dig for girl’s body at shelter home in Muzaffarpur

A girl at a government-funded shelter home here has alleged that an inmate was beaten to death and buried in the premises and several other girls were raped, prompting the police to dig up the ground to look for the body.

Jul 24, 2018, 07:48 AM IST
