हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: BJP hints it may attempt to hold simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies in 11- states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday made a strong pitch for simultaneous polls to "curb expenditure", amid indications in some quarters that efforts can be made to hold the Lok Sabha election with that for 10-11 assemblies early in 2019 by delaying elections in three BJP-ruled states and advancing the same for others scheduled for later in 2019. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 14, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
Next
Video

News100: Timings of 300 Northern Railway trains to change starting August 15

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close