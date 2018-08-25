हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: Chinese still in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi says, targeting PM Modi in London

Rahul Gandhi, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction today in London on a range of subjects including India's border standoff with Chinese troops last year, said the "Chinese are still in Doklam". PM Modi could have stopped it had he kept a careful watch, the Congress president added.

Aug 25, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
