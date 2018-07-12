हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News100: Delhi to fight pollution with 1,000 electric buses

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that his government has approved the hiring of a consultant to run 1,000 electric buses.

Jul 12, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: One killed as army opens fire on stone-pelters in Kashmir

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close