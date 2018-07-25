हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: Evidence suggests mob lynching victim died in police custody, say Rajasthan home minister

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday said Rakbar Khan, the man who was allegedly assaulted by cow vigilantes on July 20, appeared to have died in police custody.

Jul 25, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
