News100: Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram society restaurant, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram locality at the Jaipuria Sunrise Green Society last night. The fire started at the restaurant located on the first floor of the posh society. Fire department officials were rushed in to douse the fire and bring it under control.

Aug 29, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
