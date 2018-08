News100: Friends raise Rs10L in two days for 24-yr-old's liver transplant

Pranay Naresh Kurhadkar, 24, faced a bleak future when he was diagnosed with acute liver failure just three days back. But his friends and colleagues, displaying real spirit of Friendship Day on Sunday, came to his rescue and raised almost Rs 10 lakh for his liver transplant that was carried out on Monday at New Era Hospital in city.