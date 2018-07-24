हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEWS100: GDA in action, after building collapses in Ghaziabad

The death toll in the Ghaziabad building collapse rose to two after the body of an eight-year-old was pulled out from the debris early on Monday morning.

Jul 24, 2018, 07:54 AM IST
