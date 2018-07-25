हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News100: India face Pakistan in Dubai for Asia Cup

Defending Champions India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on 19 September in their second match of the 2018 Asia Cup.

Jul 25, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
