News100: India, Pakistan would be united today if not for attitude of Nehru, says Dalai Lama

Addressing a question raised by a student in Goa, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday, 8 August said Jawaharlal Nehru had a self-centred attitude to become India's first prime minister even though Mahatma Gandhi was in favour of Muhammad Ali Jinnah taking the top post at that time.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:16 AM IST
